Kentucky mom charged with murder after 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose

A Kenton County woman is charged with murder in the death of her 2-year-old son after the child apparently overdosed on fentanyl while she slept.

Ludlow police say Lauren Ashley Baker, 33, of Ludlow, told them she used her stimulus check to buy fentanyl in Cincinnati last week, according to a police uniform citation.

On Thursday, Baker allegedly told police, she “took a shot” of the drug and then lay down to take a nap with her son, Jaxson.

When she woke up, police said, “the contents of Baker’s purse, including her fentanyl, was scattered about, and Jaxson was not breathing,” according to the uniform citation.

Police said the child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, “where he was pronounced dead from an apparent overdose.”

Police said they found “a substance consistent with fentanyl on the bed,” and Baker handed them more fentanyl.

Police said Baker “wantonly caused the death of her son by leaving fentanyl within reach of the child, after having consumed fentanyl herself, and failing to prevent the child from handling the fentanyl once he obtained her purse.”

Police said Baker told them that she had given some fentanyl to two other people in Kenton County after she returned from buying it.

Baker was arrested Thursday and charged with murder; trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense; and importing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives.