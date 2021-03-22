Suspect flees a Lexington wreck, starts shooting when other driver follows, cops say

Lexington police were searching for a vehicle Monday morning after a gun was fired when a hit-and-run victim pursued the other driver.

The incident was initially reported around 9:14 a.m. as a non-injury collision in the 2000 block of Creative Drive, according to police Lt. Dan Truex. But the danger escalated when one of the involved vehicles tried to flee the scene.

“The victim followed them,” Truex said. “At some point during that, the suspect actually shot.”

Creative Drive is a short street on which the U.S. Postal Service has its large Liberty Road station near the Lexus of Lexington dealership at the intersection of Liberty and New Circle roads.

It was unclear if the suspect shot at the victim or just shot into the air, Truex said. No one was injured and no property damage was initially reported, Truex said. The suspect’s identity was unknown, Truex said. The only thing police disclosed about the suspect’s vehicle was that it was a black SUV.

If the suspect is found, potential charges would include wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident, Truex said.

Those with information on the incident can contact Lexington police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.