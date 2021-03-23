Young Kentucky stepbrothers shot, one killed outside a Florida resort, reports say

Two Kentucky boys were shot and one died Tuesday morning near a Panama City resort in Florida, according to multiple media reports.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. on the beach, according to multiple reports. The two boys were stepbrothers between the ages of 12 and 16, according to multiple media reports. One died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to multiple reports.

Police didn’t disclose where the boys lived in Kentucky. They were shot by a man who lives in the area and the suspect had been arrested, police told reporters.

The shooting was near the Shores of Panama resort, according to NBC affiliate WJHG. Panama City is on the Gulf of Mexico not far from Destin and other vacation hot spots.

Police were unsure of a motive, according to multiple reports.

The Panama City Beach Police Department told the Herald-Leader later Tuesday morning that additional details weren’t available yet because the case was still an active investigation.