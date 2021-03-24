Lexington man arrested twice in 24 hours, accused of trafficking marijuana both times

A marijuana plant File photo

A Lexington man was arrested twice Tuesday and accused of trafficking marijuana on both occasions, according to jail records and arrest citations.

Samir Isakagic, 24, now faces multiple drug trafficking charges after he was accused of trying to traffic 40 pounds of marijuana and arrested at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday. Later, he was accused of trying to traffic about one pound of marijuana again and arrested at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to arrest citations.

The first arrest occurred at a residence on Accord Drive, near Armstrong Mill in between New Circle Road and Man o’ War Boulevard, according to an arrest citation. Police were about to execute a search warrant on the residence Monday night when they saw Isakagic leaving. Police allegedly found approximately 40 pounds of marijuana and a gun.

Police wrote that Isakagic “knowingly and intentionally worked to aid and assist another individual in trafficking narcotics.”

A partial bond was posted for Isakagic just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to court records. He left jail.

Hours later, Isakagic was pulled over in the area of Trent Boulevard and Man o’ War Boulevard for an improper signal and excessive tint on his windows, according to an arrest citation. A canine unit responded to the traffic stop and the dog appeared to smell drugs in the vehicle, prompting a search.

About one pound of marijuana was found in the vehicle, according to an arrest citation. Drug paraphernalia was also allegedly found. Isakagic was charged with marijuana trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records.

Isakagic, who was taken back to jail, was scheduled to appear in court on his second set of charges Wednesday afternoon, according to court records. He was also scheduled for a preliminary hearing for his first arrest on April 9.