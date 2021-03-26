Man indicted on murder charge in connection with fiery Lexington hit-and-run collision

A white SUV was involved in a fatal crash on Leestown Road in Lexington Friday, July 3, 2020. jstamper@herald-leader.com

A Lexington man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with fatal a hit-and-run collision last summer.

Cornell Denmark Thomas II, 35, was arrested Friday in connection with the death of Tammy Botkin, who died in a crash on Leestown Road the morning of July 3.

Lexington police said Botkin was turning from Boiling Springs Drive onto Leestown Road when her vehicle was hit by an SUV that was being driven “at a high rate of speed.”

Botkin’s car caught fire, and the driver of the SUV tried to run before being caught by police and taken to the hospital, police said. Botkin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas was indicted Wednesday on charges of murder and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, according to Fayette Circuit Court records.

He was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center and is scheduled to be arraigned April 8.

Botkin was a retired Fayette County schools employee who worked for Marathon Health at the time of her death.