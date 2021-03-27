Kentucky university student found dead of gunshot wounds in ditch, man charged with murder

Sarah Townsend Kentucky State Police

The body of a Murray State University student was found in a ditch Friday, and a Kentucky man was arrested early Saturday and charged with her murder.

An autopsy showed Sarah Townsend, 21, of Farmville, Va., died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, Kentucky State Police said Saturday.

Julius Sotomayor, 22, was arrested near his home in Dexter, in Calloway County and charged in the case, state police said.

State police said the investigation began at about 7 a.m. Friday, when a passerby found Townsend’s body in a ditch near the Cherry Corner area in Calloway County, but police initially did not know who she was.

Police released a description of the woman and a photo of her shoes early Friday afternoon in an attempt to identify her.

When Townsend did not show up to work Friday afternoon, campus police at Murray State University were asked to conduct a welfare check. State police said detectives were able to identify Townsend as the shooting victim after looking at her student profile and with the help of family members.

State police said the investigation led them to Sotomayor after Townsend’s Toyota Camry was seen on traffic cameras in central Georgia, where he had ties.

At about 4 a.m. Saturday, state police said they found Sotomayor and the Camry back in Kentucky near his home.

He was being held in the Calloway County Jail on charges of murder, theft by unlawful taking (auto) and tampering with physical evidence, police said.