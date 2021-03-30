Kentucky man facing more than 100 child pornography charges; equipment seized

A Kentucky man was arrested Monday and charged with more than 100 counts related to child pornography, according to Kentucky State Police.

Cody Lewis, 20, of Morganfield was arrested after an undercover investigation by the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force. The investigation began after Lewis was found to be sharing images of child exploitation on the internet, according to state police.

During the investigation, police searched a home in Morganfield and seized equipment used to “facilitate the crime,” according to state police. The equipment was taken to the state police forensic lab for examination and the investigation is ongoing.

Lewis is charged with 99 counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of “promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance,” and one count of possession of a forged instrument, according to state police.

Each count of possession of child pornography is punishable by up to five years in prison if convicted, and the counts of promoting a minor in a sexual performance could carry up to 20 years in prison, according to state police.

Lewis is being held in the Webster County Detention Center. As of Tuesday morning his bond had not yet been set.