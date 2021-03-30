Kentucky man who pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charge sentenced to 27 years

A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing child pornography, according to federal court records.

Kenneth Ray Cook, 42, of Perryville was sentenced in Lexington’s U.S. District Court. Cook’s attorney and federal prosecutors previously submitted a binding plea agreement that called for the 27 year sentence, and Judge Karen K. Caldwell accepted the agreement Tuesday, according to court records.

Cook admitted in the plea agreement to having and uploading explicit images of young children in 2019.

Cook was indicted in March of 2020 and pleaded guilty in October. He was accused of distributing and possessing at least 600 images and eight videos of child exploitation, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Cook’s sentence was enhanced by a prior conviction, according to the announcement. He will have to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence, and when he’s released he’ll be supervised for life.