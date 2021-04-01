Detective: Man arrested with bombs in Lexington threatened earlier to kill officers

A Versailles man had previously threatened to hurt or kill officers when he was arrested with several guns and explosives last week at the University of Kentucky hospital, according to a detective.

Bryan Carroll, 44, was arrested on March 25 — allegedly with eight guns and four active explosive devices — outside UK Chandler Hospital. He previously “made statements that he would hurt or kill any law enforcement officer who attempted to take him into custody,” Detective John Harder told Fayette District Court Thursday.

Harder, who works for the UK Police Department, was one of the arresting officers. He said he and another detective were warned by Rob Young, the assistant police chief in Versailles. Young called UK police to tell the department about Carroll’s presence at UK hospital that day, Harder said.

Versailles police had been “pinging” Carroll’s cell phone in an effort to locate and arrest him, Harder said.

“I guess they’re pretty familiar with Mr. Carroll in Woodford County, but up to this point he had avoided apprehension,” Harder testified.

Harder also said that Carroll had more weapons than previously thought. There were eight guns – six handguns, plus an AK-47 style weapon and an AR-15, Harder said. UK police plan to bring additional charges against Carroll for the additional weapons.

Carroll had gone to the hospital to visit his mother, who’d allegedly had a cardiac incident or something similar, Harder said. Carroll’s father was sitting in Carroll’s Honda CR-V outside the hospital when Carroll was detained, Harder said. Neighbors of the Carroll family said Bryan Carroll lived with his parents.

Carroll was described to UK police as an “extremely dangerous wanted and convicted felon” who had access to guns and may be involved with explosives, Harder said. UK officers chose not to confront Carroll inside the hospital. They instead staged outside the ambulance bay.

“We decided that approaching Carroll based on the information we had inside the emergency department was unwise based on all of the information passed on to us by Versailles PD,” Harder said. “We were worried that we could potentially involve staff, or civilians or hospital personnel.”

Officials at UK’s emergency operations center identified Carroll on hospital surveillance cameras and tracked him inside the hospital, Harder said. Officers waited for Carroll to exit the hospital before driving up behind his vehicle and apprehending him.

Carroll tried to run around his vehicle when he realized what was happening, Harder said. Harder grabbed Carroll by his shirt, but Carroll got out of his shirt and Harder lost control of him, he said. Carroll’s body armor and a pistol on his hip were visible at that point. Another detective on scene grabbed Carroll by his waist and took him to the ground.

The arrest was shown on hospital surveillance video subsequently released by police. Carroll was eventually handcuffed, Harder said. Harder’s badge and gun were clearly visible when he confronted Carroll, he said.

“It was very clear to me that he knew I was a police officer at the time,” Harder said.

The other detective threw Carroll’s pistol underneath Carroll’s vehicle, Harder said. A police sergeant on scene grabbed it to get it “out of play.”

Carroll admitted to having another handgun in his “jock,” Harder said. That gun was a Smith and Wesson listed by federal officials in a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

Police found the AK-47 style weapon in the back seat of Carroll’s vehicle with “either a 50- or a 75-round drum magazine inserted in it,” Harder said. Officers also found the AR-15 with a 30-round magazine inserted in it.

In the vehicle, police also found “a tactical vest with hard plates” and “multiple tactical pouches with other ammunition and other items in it, as well as a tactical belt with similar items,” Harder said.

All the guns and ammunition were put in a detective’s vehicle, Harder said. Then an officer picked up what “appeared” to be a homemade explosive, Harder said.

It was “some type of home-manufactured item” which had paper and electrical tape on it, Harder said. The officer put the suspected explosive back down and UK police called the Lexington Police Department’s bomb unit. Police started evacuating the hospital and neighboring buildings.

Lexington police found three live explosives inside Carroll’s vehicle along with another explosive device that wasn’t believed to be live, Harder said. Police then found a fourth live explosive inside one of Carroll’s tactical pouches.

“It appeared to be some type of modified mortar shell firework intended to be lit with a fuse and thrown by hand,” Harder said of the fourth live explosive.

Carroll currently faces four charges of using a weapon of mass destruction, according to court records.

“If the ATF comes back saying that that fifth one is actually a live device, then we’ll need to add an additional charge for that,” Harder said.

Carroll was facing 14 state charges related to last week’s arrest, but Harder said he was going to file three new gun charges. Prosecutors dropped a charge of possessing a weapon on school property. Prosecutors didn’t state a reason for dropping the charge.

Fayette District Judge John Tackett found probable cause Thursday on Carroll’s 13 charges and sent the case to a grand jury. Tackett also declined to revisit Carroll’s bond, which remains set at $150,000. The grand jury will determine if the case moves to circuit court for trial preparations.