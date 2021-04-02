Kidnapped teen found screaming in a truck, KY police say. Suspect says he’s innocent

A North Carolina man accused by Kentucky police of kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl claims he was arrested due to a misunderstanding.

Noe Juarez, a 29-year-old North Carolina resident, was charged Tuesday after Stanford police said they received a call from a citizen who allegedly watched the girl try to run away from a tractor-trailer before Juarez chased her down, assaulted her and forced her back to the truck.

An officer and detective from the Stanford Police Department responded and heard “frantic screaming” coming from inside the tractor-trailer, police said. When they got into the truck, the teenage girl jumped out. Juarez wouldn’t comply with officers’ orders and was physically removed from the truck, police said.

Police determined that both Juarez and the 17-year-old victim were from out-of-state and had come to the area in the tractor-trailer.

The girl was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services helped get her back to her family, police said.

Juarez was charged with third-degree rape, kidnapping a minor, resisting arrest, strangulation and fourth-degree assault with minor injury, according to court records.

Juarez told WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, that he’s in a relationship with the 17-year-old and the altercation was an argument.

“We had been arguing since earlier that morning. But that’s it,” Juarez said, according to WKYT. “She has sent my mother text messages that none of that is true. I didn’t do anything.”

Police told WKYT the kidnapping wasn’t a human trafficking incident or a random kidnapping, but at the time they were called, the 17-year-old girl was being held against her will and didn’t want to be there.