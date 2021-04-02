Video gives Lexington police new details on vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

Lexington police have found surveillance footage that may help find the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a 15-year-old girl earlier this week.

Police believe the vehicle that hit and killed 15-year-old Tamaris Mack was a light-colored Chevrolet Tahoe made between 2000 and 2006, the department said Friday. The vehicle appeared to have black trim on the sides. Tamaris was struck at 1:02 a.m. Wednesday.

“After striking the pedestrian, the involved vehicle stopped momentarily, but then fled the scene failing to call police or render aid to the juvenile,” Sgt. Donnell Gordon said Friday. “The vehicle continued to flee outbound on Bryan Station Road.”

Investigators weren’t ready to release the surveillance video, which was located near the scene, police said. Police also would not release a photo of the vehicle from the video.

Investigators were still working Friday to identify the vehicle and the driver, according to the department.

Mack was found dead in the road, police said Wednesday. Responding officers were called to the 400 block of Bryanwood Parkway. But investigators believed the girl was hit in the area of Bryan Station Road near Rookwood Parkway, about 0.3 miles from where she was found, according to police.

Mack’s family created a GoFundMe in Mack’s memory to help support the family while dealing with her death.

“Tamaris will forever be in our hearts,” the family said on the GoFundMe page.

Donors offered condolences and kind words about Mack.

“She was the sweetest person I have met and she definitely didn’t deserve this,” Andrea Davis said on the GoFundMe page. “She deserves to have a nice service.”

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Lexington Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at (859) 258-3663. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.