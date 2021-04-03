Man wanted in Kentucky murder arrested after police find him riding ATV

Kentucky State Police cruiser vehicle. Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky State Police say a man who was wanted in a Friday night shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured was found riding an ATV Saturday afternoon.

Chester Adams, 49, of Viper, was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder after he was found riding an ATV at about 3:50 p.m. in the Slemp community of Perry County, state police said.

Adams is accused of shooting Nancy Smith, 63, of Viper, and Timothy Bailey, 41, of Booneville.

The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. Friday on Slick Ford Road in the Viper community in Perry County, state police said. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, while Bailey was taken by helicopter to a medical facility for treatment, state police said.

State police said Adams left before law enforcement officers arrived, and they sent out a news release earlier Saturday, saying they were searching for Adams, who was considered armed and dangerous.