Lexington woman tells police she shot a man trying to break into her apartment

The woman called police Tuesday morning and told them she shot a man trying to break into her apartment, according to Lexington officers.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Hollow Creek Road, according to Lt. Dan Truex.

Police received a call about an attempted burglary and were told “that the resident had fired a shot, and then a short time later we had someone show up at the hospital with a gunshot wound,” Truex said.

The man who showed up at Saint Joseph Hospital was transferred to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Truex said. He was believed to be in stable condition, he said.

Police weren’t able to immediately confirm that the wounded man was the suspect, Truex said.

It appeared the suspect did damage to the woman’s residence, but he didn’t successfully get inside or steal anything, Truex said.

