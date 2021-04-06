Eastern Kentucky man shoots his neighbor during a ‘property dispute,’ police say

A “property dispute” between neighbors in Pikeville over the weekend led to one person shot and five people arrested, according to Kentucky State Police.

State troopers were called to a home on Chloe Road in the Eastern Kentucky city where they discovered Pikeville resident Jerry Coleman allegedly had shot David Taylor during the dispute, police said. Both of the men were taken to Pikeville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Coleman hasn’t been charged as a result of the altercation. Taylor, 56, was charged with second-degree assault, state police said.

Four other suspects — 51-year-old Teresa Taylor, 29-year-old Amber Chaney, 31-year-old Briteny Johnson and 31-year-old Joshua Chaney — were charged with fourth-degree assault after the fight, state police said.

An alleged video of the fight shared by Mountain Top News showed four people get out of a pickup truck in a driveway and immediately get into a heated argument with people already there. The argument quickly evolved to a physical confrontation.

The investigation was expected to be presented to a Pike County grand jury for potential additional charges, state police said.