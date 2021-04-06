Kentucky teen faces child porn charges after Microsoft reported his online behavior

A Northern Kentucky teenager faces dozens of child pornography charges after Microsoft reported him over his online actions, according to court records and prosecutors.

Emmanuel Sebastian Curry, 19, was indicted last week on 69 counts of possessing or viewing child pornography, according to court records. The indictment came months after his alleged initial offense in January, according to court records. The teen allegedly admitted to his father and police that he committed the offenses.

Kenton County police launched an investigation into Curry after Microsoft reported his IP address to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to court records and Rob Sanders, the Kenton County commonwealth’s attorney.

Microsoft reported the IP address because it was tied to an online search using three different sexual images, which included victims between 2 and 4 years old, according to court records. Investigators obtained a grand jury subpoena and tracked the IP address back to Curry’s home in Independence, where he lived with his father.

Curry was home when state police showed up to execute a search warrant, according to court records. He denied the allegations but police seized his electronics before leaving.

Curry and his father showed up at the Kenton County Police Department not long after police left the house. Curry’s father told police that his son confessed to using Bing’s image search function to upload and search for child pornography, according to court records. Curry also used his cell phone to access child porn, his father told police.

Curry was read his Miranda rights and admitted to doing “everything being investigated during the search warrant,” according to an arrest citation filed by police in February. Curry then asked to speak to an attorney. He was arrested and charged with three counts of possessing or viewing child pornography.

The 66 additional charges were added in last week’s indictment after police searched his electronic devices and found more child pornography, according to Sanders, the county prosecutor.

Curry was arrested on his initial charges on Feb. 17, according to court records. He was put on house arrest and was only permitted to leave for legal appointments, medical appointments and court-ordered counseling. He also had to take drug tests.