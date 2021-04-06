Teen found with gunshot wound in south Lexington; two people detained

Police worked at the scene where a teen was found with a gunshot wound on Kenesaw Drive in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday afternoon. kward1@herald-leader.com

A teen was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside a residential complex in south Lexington Tuesday afternoon.

Lexington police Lt. Chris Cooper said the teen was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not thought to be life-threatening.

Cooper said police were called to the 300 block of Peachtree Road, off Woodhill Drive, at about 2 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. While officers did not find any victims or property damage there, they did recover some evidence, Cooper said.

A little while afterward, police were called to the 3500 block of Kenesaw Drive, off Armstrong Mill Road, where a juvenile was suffering from a gunshot wound. A dispatcher told officers responding to the call that the victim had been shot in the leg.

“A vehicle likely involved was located near the victim,” Cooper said.

He said police detained two people, at least one of whom is a juvenile, who were thought to be involved in the incident. One was at the scene with the victim, while the other was at another location on Kenesaw Drive.

Cooper said the victim was “not overly cooperative with the investigation” Tuesday afternoon.