1 dead, another hurt after shooting at a Lexington apartment

The Fayette County coroner’s office was on the scene of a police investigation on Dalton Court.

One man is dead after a shooting at a Lexington apartment building Wednesday morning.

The victim was a young man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment on Dalton Court and died at the scene, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

Police also confirmed one person was hospitalized, according to WKYT.

Neighbors watched while officers and Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn investigated the blocked-off apartment building on Dalton Court, a dead-end residential street near Dixie Park.

