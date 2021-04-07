Central KY man stole taser, bit officer, threatened to ‘kill his child,’ records say

A Nicholasville man arrested Tuesday allegedly stole a police officer’s taser, bit him and threatened to beat him up, according to court records.

Glen Richardson, a 28-year-old Central Kentucky man who had a warrant out for his arrest, got into a verbal and physical altercation with officers who attempted to detain him, according to an arrest citation filed by Nicholasville police.

Officers encountered Richardson outside his residence and tried to get him to put his hands on a police cruiser, but Richardson tried to run away, according to an arrest citation. Richardson then took “full control” of an officer’s taser and bit him while the officer was trying to apply handcuffs. The officer was bleeding from the bite, according to court records.

Richardson told officers he’d beat them up and told one officer he’d “kill his child when given the chance,” according to arrest records.

Richardson was eventually taken into custody and booked at the Jessamine County Detention Center, according to court records. He was charged with fleeing police, resisting arrest, disarming a peace officer, assaulting a police officer, terroristic threatening disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Richardson’s warrant was for an alleged probation violation after previously being convicted on drug possession, according to court records. He was scheduled for a probation revocation hearing in that case on Friday, according to court records.

Richardson was still being held in custody Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.