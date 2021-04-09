More than $2 million in drugs found in rug shipment at UPS Worldport in Kentucky

Photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection

More than $2 million worth of methamphetamine was found hidden in a shipment of rugs at the UPS Worldport in Louisville this week.

The approximately 243 pounds of meth were found after a U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer noticed an “anomaly” during a routine shipment examination on April 6, according to an announcement by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The shipment the drugs were found in had been manifested as “silica gel” and was on its way from Mexico to Hong Kong.

The Fish and Wildlife Service alerted Customs and Border Protection, which then found “a white crystal substance” hidden in foil bags in the shipment, according to the news release. The powder was tested and showed the presence of methamphetamine.

The seized drugs have a street value of more than $2.16 million, according to Customs and Border Protection.

“This is a huge seizure that began with FWS and ended with our officers finding these packets of methamphetamine,” Louisville port director Thomas Mahn said in the release. “The men and women at the Port of Louisville are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs, and they continue to use their training, intuition, and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public.”