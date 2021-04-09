Kentucky man sentenced to 30 years after admitting to production of child pornography

A Bourbon County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.

Johnathan Scott Mason, 27, pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. He must serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence, and upon release he will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for life, according to a release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Mason admitted to having explicit images he’d produced of children, and that the images had been “transported” using the internet, according to federal prosecutors. Investigators first became aware of Mason because of his activity on the social media app Kik.

Mason was first indicted on July 16 of last year, and initially was also charged with receiving and distributing child pornography, according to court records.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security and the Kentucky State Police, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Marye.