Part of Winchester Road shut down as Lexington police investigate deadly shooting

Lexington Police Department police car. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A deadly shooting early Friday morning shut down part of Winchester Road during the morning commute in Lexington.

As of 7:45 a.m. Winchester Road was closed between E. Loudon and Liberty as police investigated a shooting that occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the area, according to WKYT.

Cyrus Davis, 35, was shot and later died at University of Kentucky Medical Center, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. The police are investigating his death as a murder and an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Davis was one of at least two people taken to the hospital, according to WKYT.

Police have blocked the road in both directions.

This article will be updated.