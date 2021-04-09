Georgetown Police shoot armed man accused of attempting to steal cars

Georgetown police officers shot a man outside of a McDonald’s who they say was trying to steal cars Friday.

The police department received a call around 7:00 a.m. saying a man with a gun had chased a driver and was attempting to steal vehicles on Connector Road, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

When officers arrived, the police department said a man left a vehicle and started running away before attempting to carjack a different vehicle at gunpoint in the McDonald’s drive through.

The police department said an officer shot the suspect after he turned his gun on one of the officers. The man was transported to University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the incident, which is what normally occurs when a police officer shoots someone. The officers involved are on administrative leave, which is also standard procedure.