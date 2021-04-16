Operators of Kentucky pet rescue organization charged with animal cruelty

A pet rescue organization has shut down and its operators have been charged with animal cruelty after the Montgomery County sheriff’s office said it found cats and dogs living in “deplorable conditions.”

Deputies executing a search warrant found 102 dogs and 150 cats at C.A.T.S., which stands for Caring About Treasured Strays, on Ky. 213 in Jeffersonville Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“Several of the animals were suffering from illnesses ... and living in deplorable conditions,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it had received complaints about animals being abused at the facility, which prompted investigators to get the warrant.

The sheriff’s office said it was not sharing photos because they were too graphic. The animals were taken from the site and will receive treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it was assisted by an independent veterinarian and the organization Guardians of Rescue.

Renee Ann Zaharie, 60, and William Brian Zaharie, 65, both of Jeffersonville, have been charged with second-degree cruelty to animals. They are scheduled to be arraigned May 17, court records show.

A post on the C.A.T.S. Facebook page Thursday morning said simply, “adoptions and intake halted until further notice.”

Supporters quickly came to the defense of the operators, sharing stories of pets they had adopted through C.A.T.S.