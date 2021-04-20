Harrodsburg man accused of injuring officer during Jan. 6 violence at U.S. Capitol

A Harrodsburg man is facing multiple federal charges connected to the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the FBI announced Tuesday.

Stephen Chase Randolph was arrested Tuesday and charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer, causing bodily injury, according to the FBI. He was also charged with obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and obstruction of “Justice/Congress.”

Further information about Randolph’s alleged involvement in the events of Jan. 6 was not immediately released.

Randolph is the latest of several Kentuckians to be charged in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol. He is in federal custody and set to have his first court appearance on Wednesday.