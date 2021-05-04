Another Kentuckian arrested in connection with Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

The FBI’s Louisville office announced its latest arrest of a Kentuckian accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Eric Douglas Clark was arrested Tuesday in Louisville and charged with knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to the FBI.

Clark is being held in federal custody and was set to have his first court appearance on Tuesday. Clark is at least the 14th Kentucky resident to be arrested and charged with participating in the Capitol riot.

Federal prosecutors continue to charge residents from around the United States for allegedly participating in the riot, which stemmed from a rally for former President Donald Trump on the day a joint session of Congress was meeting to formalize President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 Election.

Hundreds of people have been charged in connection to the riot.