Woman sitting in parked car with young child injured in drive-by shooting in Lexington

Lexington Police Department police car. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A woman sitting in a car with a small child sustained a minor injury in a drive-by shooting in a Lexington neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Lexington police Lt. Larry Kinnard said the woman told police that she and the young child were sitting in a car parked on the street on the 2900 block of Winter Garden when another vehicle drove past and fired multiple shots into her vehicle. The shooting was reported at 3:12 p.m.

Kinnard said the woman was treated at the scene for her injury, and the child was not hurt.

He said police did not immediately have a description of the vehicle, and they are still investigating.