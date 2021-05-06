Reward of up to $5,000 offered in case of 18 firearms stolen from Kentucky store

Provided

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to identification and conviction of people involved in the theft of 18 firearms from a Kentucky gun store.

In the early morning hours of May 3, suspects broke into Papa’s Guns, Ammo & Archery, a gun store in the Pewee Valley area of Oldham County, according to an announcement from the ATF.

The ATF is offering a $2,500 reward which is being matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $5,000. The reward is part of an ongoing partnership between the foundation and the ATF to solve cases of theft from federally-licensed gun retailers in an effort to combat the unlawful distribution and misuse of firearms, according to the ATF.

Anyone with information related to the theft can call the ATF at 1-800-283-4867 or 502-752-3505, or the Oldham County Police Department at 502-222-1300.

Tips can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.