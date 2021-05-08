Three people, including a teenager, shot in North Lexington

Lexington police investigated a shooting on Florence Avenue Saturday night. kward1@herald-leader.com

Two men and a teen boy were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in a neighborhood off Georgetown Street Saturday night.

Lexington police Lt. Chris Cooper said officers were called to the 700 block of Florence Avenue just after 6 p.m. He said police received several calls about shots fired.

“Upon arrival, we did locate several individuals who had been injured by gunfire,” he said.

They were taken to a local hospital with “serious” injuries, he said.

Police did not have any suspects in custody as of about 7:30 p.m.

Cooper said police “think that the individuals here were probably targeted.”