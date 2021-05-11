Vigil for a Lexington homicide victim ends with another shooting. 1 man hospitalized.

A vigil for a 17-year-old boy killed in a shooting ended in more gun violence Monday as someone fired shots and hit a man during the memorial, according to Lexington police.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. Monday at Northeastern Park, Lt. Chris Van Brackel said. People were gathered at the park to honor Mar’quevion Leach, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday. Leach was one of three people shot during the altercation Saturday. The other two were a 67-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries and a 27-year-old man who had serious injuries.

The man who was shot Monday was sitting in a vehicle, police said. The victim left the scene before police could get there.

“While we were on the way, another call came in and said that they were driving a victim to (Good Samaritan Hospital),” Van Brackel said. “So we then located him at Samaritan.”

The victim was a younger man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Van Brackel said.

Van Brackel said investigators didn’t know if the shooting at the vigil had anything to do with Saturday’s homicide.

Van Brackel said if officials are made aware of a vigil, Lexington police or the Fayette County sheriff’s office will typically have a presence for safety. He said he was unsure if anyone had been notified, and police weren’t in attendance at Tuesday’s vigil. He wasn’t sure if any other law enforcement agencies may have attended.

Police didn’t provide any suspect information Tuesday morning, and said they hadn’t detained anyone. The vehicle the victim was sitting in when he got shot was towed away as part of the crime scene investigation.

Man hospitalized after Lexington shooting Tuesday morning

Less than 12 hours after the shooting at the vigil, police responded to another shooting at an apartment in the 400 block of Rogers Road. Someone fired into the apartment just before 5:30 a.m., Van Brackel said. One man was hit and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A woman was also in the apartment at the time, Van Brackel said. She was uninjured. It was unclear if the shooting was a drive-by, but the shots were fired from outside and left bullet holes through the building.

Van Brackel said police didn’t have any suspect information as of Tuesday morning.