Missing Chicago man found shot to death in Kentucky. Federal authorities investigate.

Kentucky State Police and federal authorities are investigating after a Chicago man was found shot to death near the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff.

The man was reported missing by Chicago authorities on April 18, police said. His body was found by state police in a wooded area on May 1. He had been shot in the head, police said.

The state medical examiner’s office confirmed the man was Quincy K. Ukaigwe, the missing 30-year-old from Chicago.

“It is believed that Ukaigwe traveled to Radcliff to visit a childhood friend and last spoke with family members on April 18, 2021,” state police said. “Investigators learned that Ukaigwe did arrive in Kentucky and was in Hardin and Meade counties as well as the Louisville metro area.”

Ukaigwe was last heard from while he was in the Hardin County area, state police said.

State police are working with federal authorities to follow up on “strong leads.” They’re also trying to find Ukaigwe’s dog.

“Ukaigwe owned an American Bulldog named Abloh that is believed to have been with him at the time of his death,” state police said. “KSP is asking for the public’s assistance that if they have any information on the dog’s whereabouts or have any information about this case to contact KSP Detective Tony Hardin at (270) 766-5078.”