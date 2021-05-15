Man was driving 143 mph on Kentucky highway, police say ... until he ran out of gas

A man driving a 2015 Ford Mustang was clocked going 143 mph on the Bluegrass Parkway Saturday afternoon, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said.

A man was clocked driving more than twice the speed limit on Bluegrass Parkway Saturday afternoon, and he only stopped when he ran out of gas, law enforcement officers say.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said the man, Steven Alford, was driving a 2015 Ford Mustang when he was clocked driving 143 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The sheriff’s office said Kentucky State Police contacted them at 12:58 p.m. asking for help stopping Alford, who was eastbound on Bluegrass Parkway.

After a lengthy pursuit, Alford, 47, of Roundhill, pulled over when he ran out of gas at mile marker 30, but he refused to get out of the car, the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested and taken to the Nelson County Jail on charges including four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 mph over the limit, driving on a suspended or revoked license and more.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone who was passed by the Mustang to call them at (502)348-3211.