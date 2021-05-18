Woman charged after Ky. cops find feces, drugs, loaded gun in a 4-year-old’s bedroom

A Kentucky woman served with an arrest warrant over the weekend for alleged drug trafficking was subsequently charged with criminal abuse after investigators discovered a 4-year-old child living in “gruesome” conditions, according to police.

Multiple police agencies showed up at the home of 27-year-old Webster County resident Felica Terrell Friday to serve her with an arrest warrant for trafficking. She allegedly sold drugs to a confidential informant while the 4-year-old was present, according to court records.

When they told her she was under arrest and entered her home on Bellville Road in Providence, a naked 4-year-old boy came running from a hallway in the house.

Officers allegedly received consent from Terrell to search the home after the boy appeared, according to court records. They searched the bedroom from which the boy had come running and found feces all over the room — on the mattress, walls, floor and door. Cereal, milk, dirty toys and other debris were also on the floor, police said in an arrest citation.

There were no sheets or pillows on the mattress. Terrell allegedly told officers she and the child stayed in the room together, according to court records.

The room appeared to have a homemade heavy-duty door which looked like a “barn type door with a latch on the outside as if to lock an animal inside,” one officer wrote in an arrest citation. Terrell allegedly told officers the child was able to get out if he wanted.

“It appeared that the child had once recently been locked in the bedroom and had been trying to get out,” the officer wrote.

A sheet of plywood covered the only window in the room. Officers allegedly found pills, paraphernalia, marijuana and a loaded shotgun in the room. Terrell allegedly told police that there was no electricity in the room.

Terrell was charged with first-degree criminal abuse, according to court records. She also faces a drug trafficking charge in a separate case, according to court records. Additional charges could be filed, police said.

Terrell was held in the Webster County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond for the criminal abuse charge, as well as a $10,000 10 percent deposit bond for the trafficking charge, according to jail records. She was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday morning.

The 4-year-old was placed with another family and social service officials were expected to conduct a full investigation, police said.