Man accused of making false bomb threat to Creation Museum days after it reopened

People enter and exit the new Creation Museum in Petersburg, Ky., Thursday, May 24, 2007. AP

A man accused of threatening to blow up the “Alliosaurus” exhibit at the Creation Museum last summer was indicted in federal court last week.

The threat was in an online message posted to a website affiliated with the Creation Museum in Petersburg on June 16 under the name “John Doe,” according to court records.

The message read: “There is a bomb underneath the Alliousaurus [sic] exhibit it will go off at 12 noon today HAIL SATAN!!!!!!“

On May 13, Brian William Delafayette was indicted on a charge of making the bomb threat, according to court records. Delafayette is accused of conveying false information in the threat, despite knowing it was false, according to the indictment.

The Creation Museum is run by Answers in Genesis, Inc., and its exhibits are based on creationist beliefs. Creationism teaches that all living things were brought about by divine creation in six days, as stated in the Bible, rather than by evolution.

The museum re-opened June 8 after being closed for COVID-19 precautions.

Delafayette is scheduled to appear in federal court in Covington on Thursday to be arraigned on the charge.