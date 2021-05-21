Crime
Woman and toddler injured in Lexington shooting
A young woman and a toddler were found with gunshot wounds on the 1800 block of Marietta Drive in Lexington Friday evening.
The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m.
Both victims were taken to the hospital with injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, Lexington police said.
“They both have very minor injuries,” said Lexington Police Lt. Samantha Moore.
Police did not immediately release information about a possible suspect.
Comments