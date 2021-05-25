Deaths of four in Kentucky family appear to be murder-suicide, police say

Kentucky State Police officer uniform. Lexington Herald-Leader

It appears one member of a family in Ohio County killed three others and then himself, according to Kentucky State Police.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the deaths resulted from murder-suicide, but it appears that’s what happened, said trooper Corey King.

On Monday, state police released the name of the fourth person who died in the May 19 shootings.

That person was Calvin Leisure III, 38, of Beaver Dam.

The others who died were his father, Calvin Leisure Jr., 66; his sister, Nora J. Owings, 44; and his nephew, Hunter L. Owings, 20.

Calvin Leisure III is suspected of shooting the other three, police said.

Police found three bodies outside a house in the McHenry community of Ohio County when they went to investigate a report of shootings.

A building near the house was on fire when police arrived. After the Beaver Dam Fire Department put out the blaze, a fourth body, that of Calvin Leisure III, was found in the rubble.

Calvin Leisure Jr., Nora Owings and Hunter Owings died as a result of gunshot wounds, police confirmed.

The fire made it difficult to determine if Calvin Leisure III was shot, King said.

King said police had not yet figured out what led to the shootings.

“We may never know on the why,” he said.

Calvin Leisure Jr., a farmer, was a U.S. Air Force and National Guard veteran from the Vietnam era, according to his obituary.

His daughter, Nora Owings, had worked at a factory and her son, Hunter Owings, was a farmer, according to their obituaries.

Calvin Leisure III was a U.S. Army veteran and a former emergency medical technician, his obituary said.