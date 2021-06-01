Police: Teenager charged with murder, assault in separate Lexington shootings

A Lexington 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in a 2019 homicide case that now has four defendants, according to Lexington police.

Andre Tennial Hilliard, 18, was charged with murder, according to jail records. Police didn’t release Hilliard’s name but said they had charged an 18-year-old in the death of Damontrial Daquan Fulgham, 23. Fulgham was killed on Dec. 10, 2019, during a shooting on Osage Court.

Hilliard is one of four charged with murder in the homicide, according to court records. The others are John Boulder IV, Jo’Qwan Jackson and Javari Butler.

Hilliard was also charged with assault, two counts of robbery, evidence tampering and being a minor in possession of a handgun, according to jail records.

Some of the charges stemmed from a separate shooting in 2019 in the 900 block of Red Mile Road, police said. Hilliard is accused of shooting a 17-year-old the night before the homicide, causing the teenager to suffer a non-life-threatening injury.

Hilliard was picked up by the Fayette County sheriff’s office at the Barren County Detention Center, according to jail records.

Hilliard was a minor at the time of the killing. Prosecutors will decide if he’s prosecuted as a minor or an adult, according to police.