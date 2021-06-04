2 teenagers charged with murder, robbery in the death of another Lexington teen

Lexington police have arrested two teenagers and charged them with the murder of another teen after a fatal shooting in March.

Michael Roland, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and robbery after the death of 18-year-old Montaye Mullins, according to police. Mullins was shot in the early morning hours of March 11 and found by police at the intersection of Augusta Drive and Raleigh Road.

Mullins was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old whose name they didn’t release. Lexington police typically don’t disclose the names of defendants who were under the age of 18 at the time of a crime.

Roland was arrested in the area of Augusta Drive and Raleigh Road, the same location where the homicide allegedly happened, according to jail records. He was being held on a $750,000 bond for the murder charge and an additional $15,000 bond for the robbery charge.

Roland is also facing another robbery charge in Fayette Circuit Court. Investigators alleged in court documents that Roland was involved in a Jan. 7 drug deal inside a car where he took $40 from a man who was trying to buy marijuana from Roland and then told the man to “get the f**k out of the car” while pointing a gun at him.

Police wrote in an arrest citation that they located the vehicle Roland was in and stopped it, ultimately detaining the driver and Roland. Multiple guns were found in the car, along with bags of marijuana, according to court records.

The victim had described Roland’s gun as a .45-caliber with a flashlight attachment, according to court records. Police wrote in an arrest citation that they found a .45-caliber automatic Colt pistol, which had been reported stolen, inside the car.

A $5,000 bond was posted for Roland on Jan. 26, according to court records. Roland was indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on charges of robbery and marijuana trafficking in February, weeks before the homicide.

Roland is scheduled to be arraigned in the homicide case Friday afternoon in Fayette District Court, according to court records.

Even though two arrests were made, Lexington police still asked anyone with additional information about the case to contact investigators.

The police department can be reached at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.