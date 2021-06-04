Man indicted in string of Lexington robberies ... including one at store that was hit twice

A federal grand jury has indicted a man in connection with a string of four robberies at several Lexington stores over a period of days last summer.

Samuel A. Blessing is accused of robbing the Speedway on East New Circle Road on Aug. 20, the Walgreens on Richmond Road Aug. 23 and the Speedway on Euclid Avenue Aug. 24, according to an indictment filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Lexington.

The indictment alleges that Blessing returned to the New Circle Speedway Aug. 27 and robbed it a second time.

In each instance, the document accuses Blessing of taking or trying to take money from the store clerks “by threatening him or her with actual or threatened use of force and/or injury.”

He is charged with four counts of robbery.

The Fayette County Detention Center’s website indicates that Blessing, 32, has been held in the jail since September.