Kentucky State Police arrest man and woman in case of stolen fire truck

The Richardsville Fire Department reported this truck stolen Feb. 24. It was found soon after, but the fire department said equipment was taken from inside. Facebook

Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green have arrested a man and woman in connection with the theft of a fire truck from the Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department.

State police said the investigation that began Feb. 24 led them to Joy D. Bonds, 41, of Scottsville, and Charles E. Underhill, 56, of Bowling Green.

The Richardsville Fire Department said in their Facebook page Feb. 24 that its Squad 42 truck had been taken from Station #2 on Mt. Olivet-Girkin Road.

While the fire department said “law enforcement was able to quickly locate the vehicle” on the side of Wayne Watt Road, “the suspects removed all of the tools including chainsaws, blowers and hand tools from the truck.”

The department said a medical bag, extinguisher and an iPad in a case were also stolen.

A few weeks later, the department thanked several community members for donating equipment to help replace what was taken.

State police said Friday that Bonds was being held in the Allen County Jail on charges of theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and persistent felony offender.

Underhill was held in the Warren County Detention Center on charges of receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.