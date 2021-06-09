Driver charged with manslaughter after Lexington crash kills passenger

Lexington Police Department police patch. rhermens@herald-leader.com

A 21-year-old driver has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with a West High Street wreck that killed his passenger, Lexington police said.

Axel Ndagijimana was arrested and taken to the Fayette County jail. He received only minor injuries in the May 7 crash that killed Ralph Hirwa, 20.

About 2:42 p.m., Ndagijimana’s vehicle was traveling “at a high rate of speed” west on High Street before Oliver Lewis, lost control and ran off the right shoulder into a utility pole, police said.

The police department’s collision reconstruction unit investigated and determined alcohol also was a contributing factor in the crash.

Additional charges are possible, police said.

Ndagijimana was arrested Tuesday by the Fayette County sheriff’s office and taken to the Fayette County jail.

“The deputy sheriffs tried several addresses that led them to the location” of Ndagijimana, said Scooter Stein, director of public affairs. “This work was conducted by our warrants team who attempt outstanding warrants daily and keep attempting them until the warrant is cleared by arrest.”