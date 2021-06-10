Crime

Investigators find nearly $200K in cash, fentanyl inside a Central Kentucky home

Jessamine County investigators say they seized more than $90,000 in cash and nearly $100,000 in fentanyl pills while executing a search warrant at a Central Kentucky home.
Jessamine County investigators on Wednesday seized nearly $200,000 in fentanyl pills and cash after executing a search warrant on a local home, according to the Jessamine County sheriff’s office.

The items seized included $92,077 in cash and “2,816 pressed fentanyl pills with a street value of $98,560,” the Jessamine County sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. Narcotics division investigators also allegedly seized two guns, 20 ounces of marijuana, digital scales and packaging materials.

The sheriff’s office didn’t name a suspect in its social media post. But court records indicate 53-year-old Anthony Sharkey was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia possession and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

Investigators wrote in an arrest citation that the fentanyl pills were vacuum-sealed inside a safe, which was inside the home.

Sharkey admitted to investigators that he had about 2,800 of the pills, according to an arrest citation.

Sharkey was arrested at 8 p.m. Wednesday and taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center where he was held without bond, according to arrest records.

Investigators said Thursday the investigation was still ongoing.

