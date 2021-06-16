Armed robber holds up 2 Lexington gas stations in less than 20 minutes, police say

A man robbed two Lexington gas stations in 20 minutes Wednesday morning before taking off with the money and firing a gun into the air, according to police.

The first robbery happened around 1:24 a.m. at the Thornton’s on Georgetown Road, according to Lt. Ronald Keaton. An employee at the gas station told police a man walked in holding a gun and demanded money. He took off with an unknown amount of cash, Keaton said.

Another robbery was reported at the Speedway on Leestown Road about 1:41 a.m., less than 20 minutes later. The second gas station is about 2 miles away from the first. Officers were told by store employees that a man walked in carrying a gun and demanded cash. He fled “with the cash register drawer,” Keaton said.

“Apparently he fired shots into the air too because we recovered shell casings,” Keaton said.

Keaton said it was unclear why the robber fired the gun. No one was hurt and there was no property damage caused by the bullets, police said.

“It’s believed to be the same suspect,” Keaton said. Police didn’t release a detailed description of the individual, but they were hoping to use surveillance footage to get more information.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.