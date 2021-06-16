Kentucky man charged with destruction of government property during Capitol riot

Another Kentucky resident has been arrested and charged with participating in the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, the FBI announced Wednesday.

Kurt Peterson, a Hodgenville resident, was arrested by federal officials Wednesday morning, the FBI said. He’s charged with obstructing an official proceeding, destruction of government property and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to the FBI.

Peterson is at least the 16th Kentucky resident to be arrested and charged with participating in the Capitol riot. The Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol occurred after a rally for former President Donald Trump. Some supporters tried to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

Many of those charged with participating in the riot said they believed the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump despite no evidence of widespread fraud.

#BREAKING: KURT PETERSON of Hodgenville, KY was arrested today in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Stay up-to-date on all of the Capitol Breach cases here: https://t.co/dwam3OWYxd pic.twitter.com/KsgEw88HM0 — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) June 16, 2021

Peterson was held in federal custody and was expected to have his first court appearance Thursday, according to the FBI.