Man shot outside Lexington apartment complex has life-threatening injuries, cops say

A man in his 30s was shot near the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital Thursday afternoon, according to Lexington police.

Police were called at 3:50 p.m. about a shooting in a parking lot outside an apartment complex, Lt. Ronald Keaton said. Officers responded to the scene and found the victim in the 600 block of Winnie Street. He was taken to UK Hospital.

“Medical personnel reported to us that his injuries were life-threatening,” Keaton said, but police didn’t know if the victim’s condition had changed as of Friday morning.

Keaton said he was unsure if the apartment complex had surveillance cameras that might have captured footage of the shooting. Police didn’t have any suspect information, he said.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600, Keaton said.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Lexington has had at least 56 non-fatal shootings this year. There have also been 19 homicides committed by shooting. Lexington reported 14 homicides and 49 non-fatal shootings at this time last year.