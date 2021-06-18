Boy shot near Lexington’s Meadowthorpe neighborhood

Lexington Police Department police car lights. rhermens@herald-leader.com

Lexington police were investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy injured near the Meadowthorpe neighborhood Friday night.

The victim was found outside on the 600 block of Woodchuck Way at 8:38 p.m. after police responded to a call about shots fired, said Lexington police Lt. Jeremy Brislin.

Brislin said the injury was not thought to be life-threatening.

He said two unoccupied vehicles were also hit by gunfire.

Brislin said police did not have any suspects as of about 10:30 p.m., and the victim “could not advise” officers what led up to the shooting.