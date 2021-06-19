Central Kentucky teacher arrested on rape, sexual abuse charges

Lexington police have arrested a Central Kentucky teacher, charging him with rape, sodomy and sex abuse.

Jason L. Sharp, 32, of Lexington, was arrested Thursday on charges of third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse, court records show.

Sharp teaches math at East Jessamine High School, according to the school’s website.

“I was informed of the arrest by the Fayette County police on Friday and, if requested, will fully cooperate with the investigation,” Jessamine County Schools Superintendent Matt Moore said in a statement Saturday.

The circumstances surrounding the charges were not immediately clear.

Sharp was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center Saturday and was scheduled to be arraigned in Fayette District Court Monday.

Sharp has been certified to teach math in Kentucky since 2015, according to the Kentucky Education Professional Standards Board.

Herald-Leader reporter Valarie Honeycutt Spears contributed to this report.