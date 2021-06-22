Lexington firefighter accused of embezzling money from a softball team, on paid leave

New engine during a news conference held at Lexington Fire Dept. station no. 1, 219 East Third St. in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 11, 2014. The city has purchased 4 new ambulances, five new engines, and two ladder trucks. The new equipment is destined for 10 of the city s 23 fire stations. Photo by Charles Bertram Staff Herald-Leader

A Lexington firefighter embezzled more than $1,600 from a softball team he managed, according to police.

Michael Garrett, 33, was arrested by Nicholasville police Friday and charged with theft of more than $500, according to court records. Garrett took the money from an account dedicated to the team, police wrote in an arrest citation. He was the only one with access to the account, according to the citation.

“Garrett is on administrative leave with pay pending the results of the investigation,” said Jordan Saas, a battalion chief with the Lexington Fire Department.

Garrett has been with the Lexington Fire Department for almost eight years, Saas said.

Garrett, a Nicholasville resident, is being prosecuted in Jessamine County, according to court records. Jail records did not show that Garrett was in the Jessamine County Detention Center Tuesday morning.