Crime Drone video shows large crowds for ‘Redneck Rave’ at an offroad park in Kentucky June 22, 2021 03:05 PM

"Redneck Rave" was a five-day long event which featured live music, a demolition derby and more in Mammoth Cave, Ky. It resulted in alleged criminal activity and dozens of criminal charges, according to the Edmonson County sheriff's office.