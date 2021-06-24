FBI seeking man in Lexington after reported exchange of gunfire with law enforcement

The FBI is seeking a fugitive after exchanging gunfire with him in Lexington, the agency announced Thursday afternoon.

FBI agents were in the process of trying to apprehend Antonio “Tony” Cotton on a fugitive warrant in Lexington when the officials exchanged gunfire with Cotton, according to the FBI. Cotton fled the scene.

Meanwhile, police have taped off a portion of Gatehouse Place where an abandoned car is sitting with shattered windows.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the two developments are related.

The FBI is asking anyone with information on Cotton’s whereabouts to contact them immediately at 502-263-6000.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as they become available.