Two teens taken to hospital after shooting in downtown Lexington

Two teen boys were taken to a local hospital Friday night after a shooting downtown.

Lexington police were called to a report about an altercation with shots fired at High and Mill streets at 11:19 p.m. and found the teens shot, said police Lt. Daniel Truex. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

One of the victims approached officers at the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion and told them he had been shot, while the other injured teen was still at the scene, WKYT reported.

Truex said a vehicle was also hit during the shooting.

Police did not have any information about suspects.

It was the second weekend in a row that someone has been shot in downtown Lexington.

Early June 19, a fatal shooting occurred in a parking lot at North Mill and West Short streets. Raymar Alvester Webb, 30, was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 2:07 a.m., according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.